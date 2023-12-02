The Belmont Bruins (5-3, 1-0 MVC) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Valparaiso Beacons (4-3, 0-1 MVC) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Curb Event Center as big, 14.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total is set at 153.5 for the matchup.

Valparaiso vs. Belmont Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under Belmont -14.5 153.5

Beacons Betting Records & Stats

Every Valparaiso game this season has ended with a combined score below 153.5 points.

Valparaiso's games this season have had an average of 139.1 points, 14.4 fewer points than this game's point total.

Valparaiso has a 4-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Valparaiso was defeated in both of the games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Beacons have not won as an underdog of +650 or more on the moneyline this season in two such games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Valparaiso has a 13.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Valparaiso vs. Belmont Over/Under Stats

Games Over 153.5 % of Games Over 153.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Belmont 5 83.3% 82.9 153.3 82 150.7 156.7 Valparaiso 0 0% 70.4 153.3 68.7 150.7 141.7

Additional Valparaiso Insights & Trends

The Bruins' record against the spread in MVC play last year was 12-9-0.

The Beacons' 70.4 points per game are 11.6 fewer points than the 82 the Bruins allow.

Valparaiso vs. Belmont Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 14.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Belmont 3-3-0 0-0 4-2-0 Valparaiso 4-2-0 1-0 2-4-0

Valparaiso vs. Belmont Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Belmont Valparaiso 12-2 Home Record 8-7 7-7 Away Record 2-12 7-5-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 6-7-0 Away ATS Record 5-9-0 79.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.5 71.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67 8-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-5-0 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

