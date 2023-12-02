Saturday's game between the Belmont Bruins (5-3, 1-0 MVC) and the Valparaiso Beacons (4-3, 0-1 MVC) at Curb Event Center has a projected final score of 80-71 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Belmont squad coming out on top. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 2.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Valparaiso vs. Belmont Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Valparaiso vs. Belmont Score Prediction

Prediction: Belmont 80, Valparaiso 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Valparaiso vs. Belmont

Computer Predicted Spread: Belmont (-9.8)

Belmont (-9.8) Computer Predicted Total: 151.1

Belmont is 3-3-0 against the spread this season compared to Valparaiso's 4-2-0 ATS record. A total of four out of the Bruins' games this season have hit the over, and two of the Beacons' games have gone over.

Valparaiso Performance Insights

The Beacons outscore opponents by 1.7 points per game (posting 70.4 points per game, 269th in college basketball, and conceding 68.7 per outing, 138th in college basketball) and have a +12 scoring differential.

Valparaiso loses the rebound battle by an average of 3.0 boards. It pulls down 34.7 rebounds per game (127th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 37.7.

Valparaiso hits 6.9 three-pointers per game (233rd in college basketball) while shooting 33.3% from deep (169th in college basketball). It is making 1.3 more threes than its opponents, who drain 5.6 per game at 26.5%.

Valparaiso has won the turnover battle by 2.6 per game, committing 10.3 (75th in college basketball) while forcing 12.9 (138th in college basketball).

