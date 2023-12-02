Indiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Switzerland County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Switzerland County, Indiana today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Switzerland County, Indiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Switzerland County High School at Trimble County Jr Sr High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Bedford, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
