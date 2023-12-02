The Bowling Green Falcons (4-3) hit the court against the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (2-6) as 5.5-point favorites on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's point total is set at 143.5.

Southern Indiana vs. Bowling Green Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Evansville, Indiana

Evansville, Indiana Venue: Screaming Eagles Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bowling Green -5.5 143.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Screaming Eagles Betting Records & Stats

Southern Indiana and its opponents have combined to score more than 143.5 points twice this season.

The average over/under for Southern Indiana's contests this season is 139.9, 3.6 fewer points than this game's total.

So far this year, Southern Indiana has put together a 4-2-0 record against the spread.

Southern Indiana has been named as the underdog three times this season but has yet to come away with a victory in any of those games.

This season, the Screaming Eagles have been at least a +180 underdog on the moneyline four times, losing each of those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Southern Indiana has a 35.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Southern Indiana vs. Bowling Green Over/Under Stats

Games Over 143.5 % of Games Over 143.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bowling Green 3 60% 72.0 141 69.7 140.6 148.3 Southern Indiana 2 33.3% 69.0 141 70.9 140.6 143.8

Additional Southern Indiana Insights & Trends

The Screaming Eagles' 69.0 points per game are just 0.7 fewer points than the 69.7 the Falcons give up.

Southern Indiana vs. Bowling Green Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bowling Green 3-2-0 1-0 2-3-0 Southern Indiana 4-2-0 4-0 2-4-0

Southern Indiana vs. Bowling Green Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Bowling Green Southern Indiana 7-9 Home Record 10-4 4-11 Away Record 5-11 8-5-0 Home ATS Record 4-7-0 4-10-0 Away ATS Record 5-9-0 76.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.4 75.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 76.5 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 12-2-0

