The Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (1-4) will face the Bowling Green Falcons (2-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

Southern Indiana vs. Bowling Green Game Information

Southern Indiana Players to Watch

AJ Smith: 13 PTS, 9.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

13 PTS, 9.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Jeremiah Hernandez: 13 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK

13 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK Jack Campion: 5.6 PTS, 1.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

5.6 PTS, 1.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK Jordan Tillmon: 9.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Nolan Causwell: 6.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0 STL, 0.4 BLK

Bowling Green Top Players (2022-23)

Leon Ayers III: 16.5 PTS, 4 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.5 PTS, 4 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Samari Curtis: 12.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Rashaun Agee: 9.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK

9.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK Kaden Metheny: 10.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK

10.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK Chandler Turner: 8.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Southern Indiana vs. Bowling Green Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Southern Indiana Rank Southern Indiana AVG Bowling Green AVG Bowling Green Rank 77th 75.8 Points Scored 76 74th 293rd 74.2 Points Allowed 78.5 351st 30th 35 Rebounds 32.5 126th 43rd 10.2 Off. Rebounds 8.7 162nd 12th 9.7 3pt Made 7.2 200th 204th 12.7 Assists 13.8 117th 265th 12.7 Turnovers 12 200th

