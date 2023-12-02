Southern Indiana vs. Bowling Green December 2 Tickets & Start Time
The Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (1-4) will face the Bowling Green Falcons (2-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.
Southern Indiana vs. Bowling Green Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Southern Indiana Players to Watch
- AJ Smith: 13 PTS, 9.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jeremiah Hernandez: 13 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jack Campion: 5.6 PTS, 1.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Jordan Tillmon: 9.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Nolan Causwell: 6.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0 STL, 0.4 BLK
Bowling Green Top Players (2022-23)
- Leon Ayers III: 16.5 PTS, 4 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Samari Curtis: 12.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Rashaun Agee: 9.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Kaden Metheny: 10.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
- Chandler Turner: 8.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
Southern Indiana vs. Bowling Green Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Southern Indiana Rank
|Southern Indiana AVG
|Bowling Green AVG
|Bowling Green Rank
|77th
|75.8
|Points Scored
|76
|74th
|293rd
|74.2
|Points Allowed
|78.5
|351st
|30th
|35
|Rebounds
|32.5
|126th
|43rd
|10.2
|Off. Rebounds
|8.7
|162nd
|12th
|9.7
|3pt Made
|7.2
|200th
|204th
|12.7
|Assists
|13.8
|117th
|265th
|12.7
|Turnovers
|12
|200th
