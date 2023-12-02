The Bowling Green Falcons (4-3) go up against the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (2-6) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Southern Indiana vs. Bowling Green Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Screaming Eagles Arena in Evansville, Indiana

Screaming Eagles Arena in Evansville, Indiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other OVC Games

Southern Indiana Stats Insights

Southern Indiana has put together a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 42.9% from the field.

The Screaming Eagles are the 129th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Falcons sit at 271st.

The Screaming Eagles put up only 0.7 fewer points per game (69.0) than the Falcons give up to opponents (69.7).

Southern Indiana has put together a 1-1 record in games it scores more than 69.7 points.

Southern Indiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Southern Indiana averaged 77.4 points per game at home last season, and 76.5 away.

At home, the Screaming Eagles gave up 66.9 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 80.8.

Beyond the arc, Southern Indiana sunk fewer treys away (9.5 per game) than at home (9.8) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (36.1%) than at home (38.9%) too.

Southern Indiana Upcoming Schedule