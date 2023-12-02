How to Watch Southern Indiana vs. Bowling Green on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Bowling Green Falcons (4-3) go up against the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (2-6) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Southern Indiana vs. Bowling Green Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Screaming Eagles Arena in Evansville, Indiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other OVC Games
Southern Indiana Stats Insights
- Southern Indiana has put together a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 42.9% from the field.
- The Screaming Eagles are the 129th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Falcons sit at 271st.
- The Screaming Eagles put up only 0.7 fewer points per game (69.0) than the Falcons give up to opponents (69.7).
- Southern Indiana has put together a 1-1 record in games it scores more than 69.7 points.
Southern Indiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Southern Indiana averaged 77.4 points per game at home last season, and 76.5 away.
- At home, the Screaming Eagles gave up 66.9 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 80.8.
- Beyond the arc, Southern Indiana sunk fewer treys away (9.5 per game) than at home (9.8) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (36.1%) than at home (38.9%) too.
Southern Indiana Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|@ Bucknell
|L 67-56
|Sojka Pavilion
|11/24/2023
|@ Duke
|L 80-62
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|11/28/2023
|East-West
|W 107-49
|Screaming Eagles Arena
|12/2/2023
|Bowling Green
|-
|Screaming Eagles Arena
|12/6/2023
|Purdue Fort Wayne
|-
|Screaming Eagles Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Indiana State
|-
|Hulman Center
