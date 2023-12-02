The Bowling Green Falcons (4-3) go up against the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (2-6) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Southern Indiana vs. Bowling Green Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Screaming Eagles Arena in Evansville, Indiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Southern Indiana Stats Insights

  • Southern Indiana has put together a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 42.9% from the field.
  • The Screaming Eagles are the 129th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Falcons sit at 271st.
  • The Screaming Eagles put up only 0.7 fewer points per game (69.0) than the Falcons give up to opponents (69.7).
  • Southern Indiana has put together a 1-1 record in games it scores more than 69.7 points.

Southern Indiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Southern Indiana averaged 77.4 points per game at home last season, and 76.5 away.
  • At home, the Screaming Eagles gave up 66.9 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 80.8.
  • Beyond the arc, Southern Indiana sunk fewer treys away (9.5 per game) than at home (9.8) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (36.1%) than at home (38.9%) too.

Southern Indiana Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 @ Bucknell L 67-56 Sojka Pavilion
11/24/2023 @ Duke L 80-62 Cameron Indoor Stadium
11/28/2023 East-West W 107-49 Screaming Eagles Arena
12/2/2023 Bowling Green - Screaming Eagles Arena
12/6/2023 Purdue Fort Wayne - Screaming Eagles Arena
12/9/2023 @ Indiana State - Hulman Center

