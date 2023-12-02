Indiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Shelby County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Wanting to catch today's high school basketball games in Shelby County, Indiana? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Shelby County, Indiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Edinburgh High School at Waldron Jr Sr High School
- Game Time: 5:50 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Waldron, IN
- Conference: Mid-Hoosier
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.