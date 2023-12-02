Saturday's contest that pits the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (5-3, 1-0 Horizon League) against the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (7-1, 1-0 Horizon League) at Athletics Center O'rena has a projected final score of 76-70 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Oakland, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on December 2.

There is no line set for the game.

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Oakland Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Auburn Hills, Michigan Venue: Athletics Center O'rena

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Oakland Score Prediction

Prediction: Oakland 76, Purdue Fort Wayne 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Oakland

Computer Predicted Spread: Oakland (-6.3)

Oakland (-6.3) Computer Predicted Total: 146.4

Oakland has put together an 8-0-0 record against the spread this season, while Purdue Fort Wayne is 3-2-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Golden Grizzlies are 4-4-0 and the Mastodons are 3-2-0.

Purdue Fort Wayne Performance Insights

The Mastodons put up 87.3 points per game (18th in college basketball) while giving up 66.4 per outing (97th in college basketball). They have a +167 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 20.9 points per game.

Purdue Fort Wayne loses the rebound battle by an average of 3.9 boards. It records 30.5 rebounds per game (294th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 34.4.

Purdue Fort Wayne knocks down 9.4 three-pointers per game (45th in college basketball) at a 37.5% rate (58th in college basketball), compared to the 7.4 per game its opponents make, at a 30.3% rate.

Purdue Fort Wayne has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 9.3 per game (26th in college basketball) while forcing 18.0 (sixth in college basketball).

