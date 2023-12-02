The Oakland Golden Grizzlies (5-3, 1-0 Horizon League) will attempt to build on a four-game winning run when hosting the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (7-1, 1-0 Horizon League) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Athletics Center O'rena. This game is at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Oakland Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Athletics Center O'rena in Auburn Hills, Michigan
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Horizon League Games

Purdue Fort Wayne Stats Insights

  • The Mastodons are shooting 49.6% from the field, 7.6% higher than the 42.0% the Golden Grizzlies' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Purdue Fort Wayne has a 7-0 record in games the team collectively shoots over 42.0% from the field.
  • The Mastodons are the 292nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Grizzlies sit at 238th.
  • The Mastodons' 87.3 points per game are 17.8 more points than the 69.5 the Golden Grizzlies allow.
  • Purdue Fort Wayne has put together a 7-0 record in games it scores more than 69.5 points.

Purdue Fort Wayne Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Purdue Fort Wayne scored 77.6 points per game last season. Away, it scored 71.2.
  • In 2022-23, the Mastodons conceded 6.0 fewer points per game at home (66.9) than on the road (72.9).
  • At home, Purdue Fort Wayne made 9.6 trifectas per game last season, 0.2 fewer than it averaged away (9.8). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (35.0%) than on the road (34.5%).

Purdue Fort Wayne Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 @ San Francisco L 76-60 War Memorial Gymnasium
11/25/2023 Wittenberg W 95-64 Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
11/29/2023 Green Bay W 75-71 Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
12/2/2023 @ Oakland - Athletics Center O'rena
12/6/2023 @ Southern Indiana - Screaming Eagles Arena
12/9/2023 Southeast Missouri State - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

