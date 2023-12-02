The Oakland Golden Grizzlies (5-3, 1-0 Horizon League) will attempt to build on a four-game winning run when hosting the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (7-1, 1-0 Horizon League) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Athletics Center O'rena. This game is at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Oakland Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Athletics Center O'rena in Auburn Hills, Michigan TV: ESPN+

How to Watch Other Horizon League Games

Purdue Fort Wayne Stats Insights

The Mastodons are shooting 49.6% from the field, 7.6% higher than the 42.0% the Golden Grizzlies' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Purdue Fort Wayne has a 7-0 record in games the team collectively shoots over 42.0% from the field.

The Mastodons are the 292nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Grizzlies sit at 238th.

The Mastodons' 87.3 points per game are 17.8 more points than the 69.5 the Golden Grizzlies allow.

Purdue Fort Wayne has put together a 7-0 record in games it scores more than 69.5 points.

Purdue Fort Wayne Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Purdue Fort Wayne scored 77.6 points per game last season. Away, it scored 71.2.

In 2022-23, the Mastodons conceded 6.0 fewer points per game at home (66.9) than on the road (72.9).

At home, Purdue Fort Wayne made 9.6 trifectas per game last season, 0.2 fewer than it averaged away (9.8). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (35.0%) than on the road (34.5%).

Purdue Fort Wayne Upcoming Schedule