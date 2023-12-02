How to Watch Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Oakland on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 9:21 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Oakland Golden Grizzlies (5-3, 1-0 Horizon League) will attempt to build on a four-game winning run when hosting the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (7-1, 1-0 Horizon League) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Athletics Center O'rena. This game is at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Oakland Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Athletics Center O'rena in Auburn Hills, Michigan
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Horizon League Games
- Northern Kentucky vs IUPUI (12:00 PM ET | December 2)
- Youngstown State vs Robert Morris (2:00 PM ET | December 2)
- Wright State vs Davidson (3:00 PM ET | December 2)
- Detroit Mercy vs Cleveland State (3:00 PM ET | December 2)
Purdue Fort Wayne Stats Insights
- The Mastodons are shooting 49.6% from the field, 7.6% higher than the 42.0% the Golden Grizzlies' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Purdue Fort Wayne has a 7-0 record in games the team collectively shoots over 42.0% from the field.
- The Mastodons are the 292nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Grizzlies sit at 238th.
- The Mastodons' 87.3 points per game are 17.8 more points than the 69.5 the Golden Grizzlies allow.
- Purdue Fort Wayne has put together a 7-0 record in games it scores more than 69.5 points.
Purdue Fort Wayne Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Purdue Fort Wayne scored 77.6 points per game last season. Away, it scored 71.2.
- In 2022-23, the Mastodons conceded 6.0 fewer points per game at home (66.9) than on the road (72.9).
- At home, Purdue Fort Wayne made 9.6 trifectas per game last season, 0.2 fewer than it averaged away (9.8). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (35.0%) than on the road (34.5%).
Purdue Fort Wayne Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|@ San Francisco
|L 76-60
|War Memorial Gymnasium
|11/25/2023
|Wittenberg
|W 95-64
|Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
|11/29/2023
|Green Bay
|W 75-71
|Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
|12/2/2023
|@ Oakland
|-
|Athletics Center O'rena
|12/6/2023
|@ Southern Indiana
|-
|Screaming Eagles Arena
|12/9/2023
|Southeast Missouri State
|-
|Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
