Myles Turner, Top Pacers Players to Watch vs. the Heat - December 2
Kaseya Center is where the Miami Heat (11-8) and Indiana Pacers (9-8) will square off on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET. Tyrese Haliburton is one of the players to watch when these two squads hit the hardwood.
How to Watch Pacers vs. Heat
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Arena: Kaseya Center
- Location: Miami, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSSUN, BSIN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Pacers' Last Game
The Pacers were beaten by the Heat on Thursday, 142-132. Haliburton scored 44 in a losing effort, while Jimmy Butler paced the winning squad with 36 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Tyrese Haliburton
|44
|2
|10
|3
|1
|6
|Obi Toppin
|25
|2
|3
|0
|1
|3
|Bruce Brown
|15
|6
|3
|0
|0
|0
Pacers vs Heat Additional Info
Pacers Players to Watch
- Haliburton's averages for the season are 27 points, 3.6 rebounds and 11.8 assists, making 51.9% of his shots from the floor and 44.7% from 3-point range, with 3.9 triples per game (second in league).
- Myles Turner gets 16.6 points, 7.6 boards and 1.4 assists per contest, plus 0.6 steals and 2.1 blocks (fifth in NBA).
- The Pacers get 11.6 points per game from Bruce Brown, plus 4.2 boards and 2.8 assists.
- Buddy Hield gives the Pacers 13.5 points, 3 boards and 2.8 assists per contest, plus 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocks.
- Bennedict Mathurin averages 12.8 points, 3.6 boards and 1.8 assists, making 44.5% of his shots from the floor and 32.7% from 3-point range, with 1.1 treys per game.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Tyrese Haliburton
|28.8
|3.6
|11.9
|1.1
|0.7
|4.5
|Myles Turner
|16.7
|6.8
|1.2
|0.7
|2.5
|1.2
|Bruce Brown
|11.7
|4.4
|3.1
|1.4
|0.5
|0.7
|Bennedict Mathurin
|14.1
|4.2
|1.3
|0.6
|0.3
|1.3
|Buddy Hield
|13.6
|2.6
|2.3
|0.8
|0.6
|2.8
