Kaseya Center is where the Miami Heat (11-8) and Indiana Pacers (9-8) will square off on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET. Tyrese Haliburton is one of the players to watch when these two squads hit the hardwood.

How to Watch Pacers vs. Heat

Game Day: Saturday, December 2

Saturday, December 2 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Kaseya Center

Kaseya Center Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN, BSIN

Pacers' Last Game

The Pacers were beaten by the Heat on Thursday, 142-132. Haliburton scored 44 in a losing effort, while Jimmy Butler paced the winning squad with 36 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tyrese Haliburton 44 2 10 3 1 6 Obi Toppin 25 2 3 0 1 3 Bruce Brown 15 6 3 0 0 0

Pacers vs Heat Additional Info

Pacers Players to Watch

Haliburton's averages for the season are 27 points, 3.6 rebounds and 11.8 assists, making 51.9% of his shots from the floor and 44.7% from 3-point range, with 3.9 triples per game (second in league).

Myles Turner gets 16.6 points, 7.6 boards and 1.4 assists per contest, plus 0.6 steals and 2.1 blocks (fifth in NBA).

The Pacers get 11.6 points per game from Bruce Brown, plus 4.2 boards and 2.8 assists.

Buddy Hield gives the Pacers 13.5 points, 3 boards and 2.8 assists per contest, plus 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Bennedict Mathurin averages 12.8 points, 3.6 boards and 1.8 assists, making 44.5% of his shots from the floor and 32.7% from 3-point range, with 1.1 treys per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tyrese Haliburton 28.8 3.6 11.9 1.1 0.7 4.5 Myles Turner 16.7 6.8 1.2 0.7 2.5 1.2 Bruce Brown 11.7 4.4 3.1 1.4 0.5 0.7 Bennedict Mathurin 14.1 4.2 1.3 0.6 0.3 1.3 Buddy Hield 13.6 2.6 2.3 0.8 0.6 2.8

