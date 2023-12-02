The No. 8 Miami Hurricanes (5-1, 0-0 ACC) host the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-3, 0-0 ACC) after winning three home games in a row. The Hurricanes are heavy favorites by 15.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The over/under is 147.5 in the matchup.

Notre Dame vs. Miami (FL) Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: The CW

The CW Where: Coral Gables, Florida

Coral Gables, Florida Venue: Watsco Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Miami (FL) -15.5 147.5

Fighting Irish Betting Records & Stats

Every Notre Dame game this season has finished with a combined score under 147.5 points.

Notre Dame's matchups this season have a 130.8-point average over/under, 16.7 fewer points than this game's point total.

Notre Dame are 2-4-0 against the spread this season.

Notre Dame has come away with one win in the three contests it has been listed as the underdog this season.

The Fighting Irish have played as an underdog of +725 or more once this season and lost that game.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Notre Dame has a 12.1% chance of pulling out a win.

Notre Dame vs. Miami (FL) Over/Under Stats

Games Over 147.5 % of Games Over 147.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Miami (FL) 3 75% 86.3 150.3 76.3 143.1 156.8 Notre Dame 0 0% 64.0 150.3 66.8 143.1 135.2

Additional Notre Dame Insights & Trends

The Hurricanes' record against the spread in ACC play last season was 12-7-0.

The Fighting Irish average 12.3 fewer points per game (64.0) than the Hurricanes allow (76.3).

Notre Dame vs. Miami (FL) Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 15.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Miami (FL) 2-2-0 0-1 3-1-0 Notre Dame 2-4-0 0-0 1-5-0

Notre Dame vs. Miami (FL) Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Miami (FL) Notre Dame 16-1 Home Record 11-8 7-4 Away Record 0-10 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 6-13-0 7-2-0 Away ATS Record 4-5-0 83.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.0 75.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.3 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-10-0 2-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-3-0

