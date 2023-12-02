Notre Dame vs. Miami (FL) December 2 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's ACC slate includes the Miami Hurricanes (4-0, 0-0 ACC) versus the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (2-2, 0-0 ACC), at 12:00 PM ET on The CW.
Notre Dame vs. Miami (FL) Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: The CW
Notre Dame Top Players (2022-23)
- Nate Laszewski: 13.7 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Cormac Ryan: 12.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Dane Goodwin: 11.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Trey Wertz: 8.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- JJ Starling: 11.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
Miami (FL) Top Players (2022-23)
- Norchad Omier: 13.1 PTS, 10.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Jordan Miller: 15.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Isaiah Wong: 16.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Nijel Pack: 13.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Wooga Poplar: 8.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
Notre Dame vs. Miami (FL) Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Miami (FL) Rank
|Miami (FL) AVG
|Notre Dame AVG
|Notre Dame Rank
|25th
|79.1
|Points Scored
|69.6
|224th
|235th
|71.9
|Points Allowed
|72.1
|240th
|156th
|32.1
|Rebounds
|28.8
|322nd
|133rd
|9.0
|Off. Rebounds
|5.4
|355th
|166th
|7.5
|3pt Made
|8.8
|42nd
|75th
|14.5
|Assists
|11.8
|281st
|61st
|10.7
|Turnovers
|8.3
|3rd
