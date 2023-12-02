The Miami Hurricanes (5-1, 0-0 ACC) welcome in the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-3, 0-0 ACC) after victories in three straight home games. It tips at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Miami (FL) vs. Notre Dame matchup in this article.

Notre Dame vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida
  • How to Watch on TV: The CW

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Notre Dame vs. Miami (FL) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Miami (FL) Moneyline Notre Dame Moneyline
BetMGM Miami (FL) (-14.5) 146.5 -1400 +725 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Miami (FL) (-14.5) 145.5 -1600 +860 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Notre Dame vs. Miami (FL) Betting Trends

  • Notre Dame has won two games against the spread this season.
  • The Fighting Irish have not covered the spread this year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 14.5-point underdogs.
  • Miami (FL) has won two games against the spread this season.
  • The Hurricanes and their opponents have combined to hit the over three out of four times this season.

Notre Dame Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +30000
  • Notre Dame, based on its national championship odds (+30000), ranks much better (77th in college basketball) than it does in our computer ranking (193rd).
  • Notre Dame's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.3%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.