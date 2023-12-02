Notre Dame vs. Miami (FL): Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 2
The Miami Hurricanes (5-1, 0-0 ACC) welcome in the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-3, 0-0 ACC) after victories in three straight home games. It tips at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.
You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Miami (FL) vs. Notre Dame matchup in this article.
Notre Dame vs. Miami (FL) Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: The CW
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Notre Dame vs. Miami (FL) Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Miami (FL) Moneyline
|Notre Dame Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Miami (FL) (-14.5)
|146.5
|-1400
|+725
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Miami (FL) (-14.5)
|145.5
|-1600
|+860
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Notre Dame vs. Miami (FL) Betting Trends
- Notre Dame has won two games against the spread this season.
- The Fighting Irish have not covered the spread this year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 14.5-point underdogs.
- Miami (FL) has won two games against the spread this season.
- The Hurricanes and their opponents have combined to hit the over three out of four times this season.
Notre Dame Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +30000
- Notre Dame, based on its national championship odds (+30000), ranks much better (77th in college basketball) than it does in our computer ranking (193rd).
- Notre Dame's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.3%.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.