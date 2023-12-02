The No. 8 Miami Hurricanes (5-1, 0-0 ACC) hope to extend a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-3, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Notre Dame vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida

Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida TV: The CW

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Notre Dame Stats Insights

The Fighting Irish are shooting 41.2% from the field, 3.1% lower than the 44.3% the Hurricanes' opponents have shot this season.

Notre Dame is 2-0 when it shoots better than 44.3% from the field.

The Fighting Irish are the 176th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hurricanes sit at 331st.

The Fighting Irish's 64 points per game are 12.3 fewer points than the 76.3 the Hurricanes allow.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Notre Dame Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Notre Dame scored 6.7 more points per game at home (73) than on the road (66.3).

At home, the Fighting Irish allowed 71.8 points per game, 1.7 fewer points than they allowed away (73.5).

At home, Notre Dame made 9.2 treys per game last season, 0.6 more than it averaged away (8.6). Notre Dame's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.4%) than away (35.2%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Notre Dame Upcoming Schedule