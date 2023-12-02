How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Miami (FL) on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 6:16 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The No. 8 Miami Hurricanes (5-1, 0-0 ACC) hope to extend a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-3, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET.
Notre Dame vs. Miami (FL) Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida
- TV: The CW
Notre Dame Stats Insights
- The Fighting Irish are shooting 41.2% from the field, 3.1% lower than the 44.3% the Hurricanes' opponents have shot this season.
- Notre Dame is 2-0 when it shoots better than 44.3% from the field.
- The Fighting Irish are the 176th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hurricanes sit at 331st.
- The Fighting Irish's 64 points per game are 12.3 fewer points than the 76.3 the Hurricanes allow.
Notre Dame Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Notre Dame scored 6.7 more points per game at home (73) than on the road (66.3).
- At home, the Fighting Irish allowed 71.8 points per game, 1.7 fewer points than they allowed away (73.5).
- At home, Notre Dame made 9.2 treys per game last season, 0.6 more than it averaged away (8.6). Notre Dame's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.4%) than away (35.2%).
Notre Dame Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|Oklahoma State
|W 66-64
|Barclays Center
|11/22/2023
|Maryland-Eastern Shore
|W 75-55
|Purcell Pavilion
|11/28/2023
|@ South Carolina
|L 65-53
|Colonial Life Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Miami (FL)
|-
|Watsco Center
|12/5/2023
|Western Michigan
|-
|Purcell Pavilion
|12/9/2023
|@ Marquette
|-
|Fiserv Forum
