The No. 8 Miami Hurricanes (5-1, 0-0 ACC) hope to extend a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-3, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET.

Notre Dame vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida
  • TV: The CW

Notre Dame Stats Insights

  • The Fighting Irish are shooting 41.2% from the field, 3.1% lower than the 44.3% the Hurricanes' opponents have shot this season.
  • Notre Dame is 2-0 when it shoots better than 44.3% from the field.
  • The Fighting Irish are the 176th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hurricanes sit at 331st.
  • The Fighting Irish's 64 points per game are 12.3 fewer points than the 76.3 the Hurricanes allow.

Notre Dame Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Notre Dame scored 6.7 more points per game at home (73) than on the road (66.3).
  • At home, the Fighting Irish allowed 71.8 points per game, 1.7 fewer points than they allowed away (73.5).
  • At home, Notre Dame made 9.2 treys per game last season, 0.6 more than it averaged away (8.6). Notre Dame's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.4%) than away (35.2%).

Notre Dame Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 Oklahoma State W 66-64 Barclays Center
11/22/2023 Maryland-Eastern Shore W 75-55 Purcell Pavilion
11/28/2023 @ South Carolina L 65-53 Colonial Life Arena
12/2/2023 @ Miami (FL) - Watsco Center
12/5/2023 Western Michigan - Purcell Pavilion
12/9/2023 @ Marquette - Fiserv Forum

