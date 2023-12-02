The Chicago Blackhawks' upcoming contest versus the Winnipeg Jets is scheduled for Saturday at 3:00 PM ET. Will Nikita Zaitsev score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Nikita Zaitsev score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Zaitsev stats and insights

Zaitsev has scored in one of six games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not faced the Jets yet this season.

Zaitsev has no points on the power play.

He has a 33.3% shooting percentage, attempting 0.2 shots per game.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets have conceded 63 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 10th in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.5 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Zaitsev recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 10:16 Away L 7-3 11/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 11:59 Away L 4-3 11/5/2023 Devils 0 0 0 15:34 Home L 4-2 11/4/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 13:33 Home W 5-2 10/19/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:27 Away L 4-0 10/16/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 13:16 Away W 4-1

Blackhawks vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.