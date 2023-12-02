Nick Foligno and the Chicago Blackhawks will meet the Winnipeg Jets at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Canada Life Centre. If you're thinking about a wager on Foligno against the Jets, we have plenty of info to help.

Nick Foligno vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)

0.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Foligno Season Stats Insights

In 21 games this season, Foligno has a plus-minus of 0, while averaging 17:21 on the ice per game.

Foligno has twice scored a goal in a game this year in 21 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

In six of 21 games this year, Foligno has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

In five of 21 games this year, Foligno has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Foligno has an implied probability of 40.8% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Foligno has an implied probability of 28.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Foligno Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets have conceded 63 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 10th in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+9) ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 21 Games 1 9 Points 2 2 Goals 1 7 Assists 1

