The NBA's 12-game schedule today should provide some fireworks. The matchups include the Oklahoma City Thunder playing the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center.

Today's NBA Games

The Los Angeles Clippers play the Golden State Warriors

The Warriors take to the home court of the Clippers on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSC and NBCS-BA

BSSC and NBCS-BA

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

LAC Record: 8-10

8-10 GS Record: 9-10

9-10 LAC Stats: 112.9 PPG (17th in NBA), 109.6 Opp. PPG (sixth)

112.9 PPG (17th in NBA), 109.6 Opp. PPG (sixth) GS Stats: 114.9 PPG (12th in NBA), 114.5 Opp. PPG (19th)

Players to Watch

LAC Key Player: Paul George (23.4 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 4.2 APG)

Paul George (23.4 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 4.2 APG) GS Key Player: Stephen Curry (29.5 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 4.3 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: LAC -5.5

LAC -5.5 LAC Odds to Win: -225

-225 GS Odds to Win: +180

+180 Total: 229.5 points

The Charlotte Hornets face the Minnesota Timberwolves

The Timberwolves hope to pick up a road win at the Hornets on Saturday at 5:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSE and BSN

BSSE and BSN

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

CHA Record: 6-11

6-11 MIN Record: 14-4

14-4 CHA Stats: 113.6 PPG (16th in NBA), 122.1 Opp. PPG (26th)

113.6 PPG (16th in NBA), 122.1 Opp. PPG (26th) MIN Stats: 112.3 PPG (19th in NBA), 105.3 Opp. PPG (first)

Players to Watch

CHA Key Player: Mark Williams (13.4 PPG, 10.3 RPG, 1.2 APG)

Mark Williams (13.4 PPG, 10.3 RPG, 1.2 APG) MIN Key Player: Anthony Edwards (26.2 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 5.0 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: MIN -5.5

MIN -5.5 MIN Odds to Win: -250

-250 CHA Odds to Win: +195

+195 Total: 221.5 points

The Brooklyn Nets face the Orlando Magic

The Magic hit the road the Nets on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: YES and BSFL

YES and BSFL

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

BKN Record: 9-9

9-9 ORL Record: 14-5

14-5 BKN Stats: 116.0 PPG (11th in NBA), 114.7 Opp. PPG (20th)

116.0 PPG (11th in NBA), 114.7 Opp. PPG (20th) ORL Stats: 114.9 PPG (12th in NBA), 108.9 Opp. PPG (fifth)

Players to Watch

BKN Key Player: Mikal Bridges (21.8 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 3.9 APG)

Mikal Bridges (21.8 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 3.9 APG) ORL Key Player: Paolo Banchero (19.5 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 4.7 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: BKN -2.5

BKN -2.5 BKN Odds to Win: -140

-140 ORL Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 225.5 points

The Detroit Pistons take on the Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cavaliers look to pull of an away win at the Pistons on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSDETX and BSOH

BSDETX and BSOH

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

DET Record: 2-17

2-17 CLE Record: 10-9

10-9 DET Stats: 109.6 PPG (27th in NBA), 118.5 Opp. PPG (24th)

109.6 PPG (27th in NBA), 118.5 Opp. PPG (24th) CLE Stats: 110.8 PPG (26th in NBA), 111.7 Opp. PPG (11th)

Players to Watch

DET Key Player: Cade Cunningham (22.3 PPG, 3.6 RPG, 7.1 APG)

Cade Cunningham (22.3 PPG, 3.6 RPG, 7.1 APG) CLE Key Player: Evan Mobley (16.5 PPG, 10.7 RPG, 3.1 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: CLE -8.5

CLE -8.5 CLE Odds to Win: -350

-350 DET Odds to Win: +260

+260 Total: 224.5 points

The Milwaukee Bucks host the Atlanta Hawks

The Hawks look to pull off a road win at the Bucks on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSWI and BSSE

BSWI and BSSE

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

MIL Record: 13-6

13-6 ATL Record: 9-9

9-9 MIL Stats: 120.5 PPG (third in NBA), 117.9 Opp. PPG (23rd)

120.5 PPG (third in NBA), 117.9 Opp. PPG (23rd) ATL Stats: 123.3 PPG (second in NBA), 122.3 Opp. PPG (27th)

Players to Watch

MIL Key Player: Giannis Antetokounmpo (29.8 PPG, 10.8 RPG, 4.7 APG)

Giannis Antetokounmpo (29.8 PPG, 10.8 RPG, 4.7 APG) ATL Key Player: Trae Young (26.8 PPG, 2.9 RPG, 10.6 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: MIL -6.5

MIL -6.5 MIL Odds to Win: -275

-275 ATL Odds to Win: +220

+220 Total: 251.5 points

The Chicago Bulls play the New Orleans Pelicans

The Pelicans look to pull of an away win at the Bulls on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and BSNO

NBCS-CHI and BSNO

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

CHI Record: 6-14

6-14 NO Record: 11-9

11-9 CHI Stats: 106.9 PPG (28th in NBA), 112.9 Opp. PPG (15th)

106.9 PPG (28th in NBA), 112.9 Opp. PPG (15th) NO Stats: 113.8 PPG (15th in NBA), 112.7 Opp. PPG (14th)

Players to Watch

CHI Key Player: Nikola Vucevic (16.1 PPG, 10.1 RPG, 3.2 APG)

Nikola Vucevic (16.1 PPG, 10.1 RPG, 3.2 APG) NO Key Player: Brandon Ingram (23.4 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 5.2 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: NO -3.5

NO -3.5 NO Odds to Win: -175

-175 CHI Odds to Win: +145

+145 Total: 220.5 points

The Miami Heat play the Indiana Pacers

The Pacers hope to pick up a road win at the Heat on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSUN and BSIN

BSSUN and BSIN

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

MIA Record: 11-8

11-8 IND Record: 9-8

9-8 MIA Stats: 112.3 PPG (19th in NBA), 110.3 Opp. PPG (eighth)

112.3 PPG (19th in NBA), 110.3 Opp. PPG (eighth) IND Stats: 127.9 PPG (first in NBA), 125.8 Opp. PPG (30th)

Players to Watch

MIA Key Player: Jimmy Butler (21.7 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 3.9 APG)

Jimmy Butler (21.7 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 3.9 APG) IND Key Player: Tyrese Haliburton (27.0 PPG, 3.6 RPG, 11.8 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: MIA -3.5

MIA -3.5 MIA Odds to Win: -155

-155 IND Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 240.5 points

The Phoenix Suns play host to the Memphis Grizzlies

The Grizzlies look to pull off a road win at the Suns on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: AZFamily and BSSE

AZFamily and BSSE

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

PHO Record: 11-7

11-7 MEM Record: 5-13

5-13 PHO Stats: 116.4 PPG (ninth in NBA), 113.2 Opp. PPG (17th)

116.4 PPG (ninth in NBA), 113.2 Opp. PPG (17th) MEM Stats: 105.7 PPG (29th in NBA), 111.7 Opp. PPG (11th)

Players to Watch

PHO Key Player: Kevin Durant (31.3 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 5.5 APG)

Kevin Durant (31.3 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 5.5 APG) MEM Key Player: Desmond Bane (23.6 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 5.2 APG)

The Dallas Mavericks face the Oklahoma City Thunder

The Thunder look to pull of an away win at the Mavericks on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSW and BSOK

BSSW and BSOK

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

DAL Record: 11-7

11-7 OKC Record: 12-6

12-6 DAL Stats: 118.1 PPG (sixth in NBA), 117.6 Opp. PPG (22nd)

118.1 PPG (sixth in NBA), 117.6 Opp. PPG (22nd) OKC Stats: 119.4 PPG (fifth in NBA), 110.9 Opp. PPG (ninth)

Players to Watch

DAL Key Player: Kyrie Irving (23.6 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 5.5 APG)

Kyrie Irving (23.6 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 5.5 APG) OKC Key Player: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (30.6 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 6.1 APG)

The Utah Jazz host the Portland Trail Blazers

The Trail Blazers take to the home court of the Jazz on Saturday at 9:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: KJZZ and ROOT Sports NW+

KJZZ and ROOT Sports NW+

Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

UTA Record: 6-13

6-13 POR Record: 6-12

6-12 UTA Stats: 111.7 PPG (21st in NBA), 118.7 Opp. PPG (25th)

111.7 PPG (21st in NBA), 118.7 Opp. PPG (25th) POR Stats: 104.7 PPG (30th in NBA), 111.6 Opp. PPG (10th)

Players to Watch

UTA Key Player: John Collins (14.3 PPG, 8.4 RPG)

John Collins (14.3 PPG, 8.4 RPG) POR Key Player: Jerami Grant (22.8 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 2.3 APG)

The Sacramento Kings take on the Denver Nuggets

The Nuggets hope to pick up a road win at the Kings on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and ALT

NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and ALT

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

SAC Record: 10-7

10-7 DEN Record: 13-6

13-6 SAC Stats: 116.1 PPG (10th in NBA), 116.7 Opp. PPG (21st)

116.1 PPG (10th in NBA), 116.7 Opp. PPG (21st) DEN Stats: 114.2 PPG (14th in NBA), 109.7 Opp. PPG (seventh)

Players to Watch

SAC Key Player: Domantas Sabonis (18.7 PPG, 11.6 RPG, 6.9 APG)

Domantas Sabonis (18.7 PPG, 11.6 RPG, 6.9 APG) DEN Key Player: Nikola Jokic (29.0 PPG, 13.2 RPG, 9.2 APG)

The Los Angeles Lakers play the Houston Rockets

The Rockets look to pull of an away win at the Lakers on Saturday at 10:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet LA and Space City Home Network

SportsNet LA and Space City Home Network

Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

LAL Record: 11-9

11-9 HOU Record: 8-8

8-8 LAL Stats: 112.8 PPG (18th in NBA), 114.3 Opp. PPG (18th)

112.8 PPG (18th in NBA), 114.3 Opp. PPG (18th) HOU Stats: 110.9 PPG (24th in NBA), 107.3 Opp. PPG (third)

Players to Watch

LAL Key Player: Anthony Davis (22.6 PPG, 12.4 RPG, 3.3 APG)

Anthony Davis (22.6 PPG, 12.4 RPG, 3.3 APG) HOU Key Player: Alperen Sengun (21.0 PPG, 8.9 RPG, 5.6 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: LAL -5.5

LAL -5.5 LAL Odds to Win: -225

-225 HOU Odds to Win: +180

+180 Total: 221.5 points

