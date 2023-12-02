Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Madison County, Indiana today. Details on how to watch all of the action can be located below.

Madison County, Indiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Tipton High School at Frankton High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 2

6:00 PM ET on December 2 Location: Frankton, IN

Frankton, IN How to Stream: Watch Here

