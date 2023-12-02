The Northern Kentucky Norse (4-3, 1-0 Horizon League) will attempt to extend a three-game win streak when they visit the IUPUI Jaguars (3-5, 0-1 Horizon League) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Indiana Farmers Coliseum as 9.5-point favorites. The game airs at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total is 140.5 in the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

IUPUI vs. Northern Kentucky Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Indiana Farmers Coliseum

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Northern Kentucky -9.5 140.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jaguars Betting Records & Stats

IUPUI and its opponents have scored more than 140.5 combined points twice this season.

IUPUI has a 145.1-point average over/under in its matchups this season, 4.6 more points than this game's total.

IUPUI are 1-4-0 against the spread this season.

IUPUI has won in one of the five contests it has been named as the odds-on underdog this year.

The Jaguars have been at least a +360 moneyline underdog three times this season, but was upset in each of those games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies IUPUI has a 21.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

IUPUI vs. Northern Kentucky Over/Under Stats

Games Over 140.5 % of Games Over 140.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Northern Kentucky 3 60% 73.1 140.5 71.9 149.7 137.3 IUPUI 2 40% 67.4 140.5 77.8 149.7 146.1

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional IUPUI Insights & Trends

The Norse had 13 wins in 23 games against the spread last season in Horizon League play.

The Jaguars score an average of 67.4 points per game, only 4.5 fewer points than the 71.9 the Norse allow.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

IUPUI vs. Northern Kentucky Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Northern Kentucky 3-2-0 0-0 4-1-0 IUPUI 1-4-0 0-3 2-3-0

IUPUI vs. Northern Kentucky Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Northern Kentucky IUPUI 14-3 Home Record 4-9 6-6 Away Record 0-15 7-7-0 Home ATS Record 9-1-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 8-7-0 72.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 66.4 63.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.9 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-4-0 3-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.