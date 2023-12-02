Saturday's game that pits the Northern Kentucky Norse (4-3, 1-0 Horizon League) against the IUPUI Jaguars (3-5, 0-1 Horizon League) at Indiana Farmers Coliseum is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 79-67 in favor of Northern Kentucky, who is heavily favored according to our model. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on December 2.

There is no line set for the game.

IUPUI vs. Northern Kentucky Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Time: 12:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Venue: Indiana Farmers Coliseum

IUPUI vs. Northern Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Northern Kentucky 79, IUPUI 67

Spread & Total Prediction for IUPUI vs. Northern Kentucky

Computer Predicted Spread: Northern Kentucky (-12.0)

Northern Kentucky (-12.0) Computer Predicted Total: 145.2

IUPUI has put together a 1-4-0 record against the spread this season, while Northern Kentucky is 3-2-0. The Jaguars have a 2-3-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Norse have a record of 4-1-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

IUPUI Performance Insights

The Jaguars have been outscored by 10.4 points per game (scoring 67.4 points per game to rank 307th in college basketball while allowing 77.8 per outing to rank 314th in college basketball) and have a -83 scoring differential overall.

IUPUI loses the rebound battle by 3.0 boards on average. it collects 28.8 rebounds per game, which ranks 331st in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 31.8 per outing.

IUPUI knocks down 3.8 three-pointers per game (357th in college basketball), 3.3 fewer than its opponents (7.1).

The Jaguars rank 310th in college basketball by averaging 86.1 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 330th in college basketball, allowing 99.4 points per 100 possessions.

IUPUI and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Jaguars commit 12.6 per game (224th in college basketball) and force 12.9 (138th in college basketball play).

