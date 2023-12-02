The Northern Kentucky Norse (4-3, 1-0 Horizon League) aim to extend a three-game winning run when they visit the IUPUI Jaguars (3-5, 0-1 Horizon League) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. The contest airs on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Northern Kentucky vs. IUPUI matchup.

IUPUI vs. Northern Kentucky Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana

Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

IUPUI vs. Northern Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Northern Kentucky Moneyline IUPUI Moneyline BetMGM Northern Kentucky (-9.5) 139.5 -500 +360 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Northern Kentucky (-10.5) 137.5 -530 +390 Bet on this game at FanDuel

IUPUI vs. Northern Kentucky Betting Trends

IUPUI has a record of just 1-4-0 against the spread this year.

The Jaguars have not covered the spread when an underdog by 9.5 points or more this year (in three opportunities).

Northern Kentucky has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.

Norse games have hit the over four out of five times this season.

