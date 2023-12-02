How to Watch IUPUI vs. Northern Kentucky on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 6:16 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Northern Kentucky Norse (4-3, 1-0 Horizon League) will look to continue a three-game winning stretch when visiting the IUPUI Jaguars (3-5, 0-1 Horizon League) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. This contest is at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
IUPUI vs. Northern Kentucky Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
IUPUI Stats Insights
- The Jaguars' 42.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points lower than the Norse have allowed to their opponents (44.6%).
- IUPUI is 0-2 when it shoots higher than 44.6% from the field.
- The Norse are the rebounding team in the country, the Jaguars rank 157th.
- The Jaguars put up only 4.5 fewer points per game (67.4) than the Norse allow their opponents to score (71.9).
- IUPUI is 1-2 when it scores more than 71.9 points.
IUPUI Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- IUPUI scored more points at home (66.4 per game) than on the road (64.9) last season.
- In 2022-23, the Jaguars gave up 10.4 fewer points per game at home (71.5) than on the road (81.9).
- At home, IUPUI drained 4.0 3-pointers per game last season, 0.9 fewer than it averaged away (4.9). IUPUI's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (26.8%) than on the road (31.8%) too.
IUPUI Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|Holy Cross
|L 74-61
|Rock Hill Sports and Event Center
|11/25/2023
|Cleary
|W 78-70
|Indiana Farmers Coliseum
|11/29/2023
|@ Wright State
|L 103-74
|Wright State University Nutter Center
|12/2/2023
|Northern Kentucky
|-
|Indiana Farmers Coliseum
|12/7/2023
|@ Eastern Illinois
|-
|Lantz Arena
|12/12/2023
|@ Minnesota
|-
|Williams Arena
