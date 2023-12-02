The Northern Kentucky Norse (4-3, 1-0 Horizon League) will look to continue a three-game winning stretch when visiting the IUPUI Jaguars (3-5, 0-1 Horizon League) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. This contest is at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

IUPUI vs. Northern Kentucky Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana

Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

IUPUI Stats Insights

The Jaguars' 42.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points lower than the Norse have allowed to their opponents (44.6%).

IUPUI is 0-2 when it shoots higher than 44.6% from the field.

The Norse are the rebounding team in the country, the Jaguars rank 157th.

The Jaguars put up only 4.5 fewer points per game (67.4) than the Norse allow their opponents to score (71.9).

IUPUI is 1-2 when it scores more than 71.9 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

IUPUI Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

IUPUI scored more points at home (66.4 per game) than on the road (64.9) last season.

In 2022-23, the Jaguars gave up 10.4 fewer points per game at home (71.5) than on the road (81.9).

At home, IUPUI drained 4.0 3-pointers per game last season, 0.9 fewer than it averaged away (4.9). IUPUI's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (26.8%) than on the road (31.8%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

IUPUI Upcoming Schedule