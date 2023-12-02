The Northern Kentucky Norse (4-3, 1-0 Horizon League) will look to continue a three-game winning stretch when visiting the IUPUI Jaguars (3-5, 0-1 Horizon League) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. This contest is at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

IUPUI vs. Northern Kentucky Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

IUPUI Stats Insights

  • The Jaguars' 42.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points lower than the Norse have allowed to their opponents (44.6%).
  • IUPUI is 0-2 when it shoots higher than 44.6% from the field.
  • The Norse are the rebounding team in the country, the Jaguars rank 157th.
  • The Jaguars put up only 4.5 fewer points per game (67.4) than the Norse allow their opponents to score (71.9).
  • IUPUI is 1-2 when it scores more than 71.9 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

IUPUI Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • IUPUI scored more points at home (66.4 per game) than on the road (64.9) last season.
  • In 2022-23, the Jaguars gave up 10.4 fewer points per game at home (71.5) than on the road (81.9).
  • At home, IUPUI drained 4.0 3-pointers per game last season, 0.9 fewer than it averaged away (4.9). IUPUI's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (26.8%) than on the road (31.8%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

IUPUI Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 Holy Cross L 74-61 Rock Hill Sports and Event Center
11/25/2023 Cleary W 78-70 Indiana Farmers Coliseum
11/29/2023 @ Wright State L 103-74 Wright State University Nutter Center
12/2/2023 Northern Kentucky - Indiana Farmers Coliseum
12/7/2023 @ Eastern Illinois - Lantz Arena
12/12/2023 @ Minnesota - Williams Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.