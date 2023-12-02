The Indiana State Sycamores (2-4) go up against the Central Michigan Chippewas (1-4) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at McGuirk Arena. It begins at 1:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Indiana State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: McGuirk Arena in Mount Pleasant, Michigan

McGuirk Arena in Mount Pleasant, Michigan TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Indiana State vs. Central Michigan Scoring Comparison

The Sycamores put up an average of 66.7 points per game, 9.1 fewer points than the 75.8 the Chippewas give up.

Central Michigan is 1-1 when it gives up fewer than 66.7 points.

The Chippewas put up 62.6 points per game, 11.1 fewer points than the 73.7 the Sycamores give up.

The Chippewas shoot 36.8% from the field, five% lower than the Sycamores allow defensively.

The Sycamores shoot 38.8% from the field, 4.6% lower than the Chippewas allow.

Indiana State Leaders

Kiley Bess: 12.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 48.1 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21)

12.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 48.1 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21) Mya Glanton: 9.7 PTS, 8.8 REB, 55.3 FG%

9.7 PTS, 8.8 REB, 55.3 FG% Bella Finnegan: 11.7 PTS, 2 STL, 32.9 FG%, 22.9 3PT% (8-for-35)

11.7 PTS, 2 STL, 32.9 FG%, 22.9 3PT% (8-for-35) Chelsea Cain: 11.7 PTS, 42.4 FG%

11.7 PTS, 42.4 FG% Ella Sawyer: 3.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.1 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Indiana State Schedule