The Indiana State Sycamores (6-1, 1-0 MVC) are 2.5-point underdogs as they attempt to continue a five-game winning streak when they visit the Bradley Braves (6-1, 0-1 MVC) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Carver Arena. The matchup airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPNU. The matchup's point total is set at 147.5.

Indiana State vs. Bradley Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Where: Peoria, Illinois

Peoria, Illinois Venue: Carver Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bradley -2.5 147.5

Sycamores Betting Records & Stats

Every game Indiana State has played this season has gone over 147.5 combined points scored.

The average total for Indiana State's games this season has been 160.4, 12.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Indiana State is 3-2-0 ATS this season.

Indiana State was defeated in the one game it played as the underdog this season.

The Sycamores have played as an underdog of +120 or more once this season and lost that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Indiana State has a 45.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Indiana State vs. Bradley Over/Under Stats

Games Over 147.5 % of Games Over 147.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bradley 4 57.1% 75.0 162.4 69.3 142.3 137.6 Indiana State 5 100% 87.4 162.4 73.0 142.3 159.3

Additional Indiana State Insights & Trends

The Braves covered the spread 14 times in 23 MVC games last year.

The Sycamores' 87.4 points per game are 18.1 more points than the 69.3 the Braves allow.

When it scores more than 69.3 points, Indiana State is 3-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

Indiana State vs. Bradley Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bradley 5-2-0 3-2 6-1-0 Indiana State 3-2-0 0-1 4-1-0

Indiana State vs. Bradley Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Bradley Indiana State 15-1 Home Record 11-4 8-5 Away Record 7-6 11-2-0 Home ATS Record 10-3-0 6-6-0 Away ATS Record 9-3-0 78.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.3 66.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 77.7 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-7-0 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-8-0

