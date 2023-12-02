The Bradley Braves (3-0, 0-0 MVC) face the Indiana State Sycamores (2-1, 0-0 MVC) in a clash of MVC squads at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on ESPNU.

Indiana State vs. Bradley Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 2

Saturday, December 2 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPNU

Indiana State Top Players (2022-23)

Courvoisier McCauley: 15.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Cameron Henry: 11.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK Cooper Neese: 11.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Robbie Avila: 10.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Julian Larry: 7.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

Bradley Top Players (2022-23)

Malevy Leons: 11.1 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.5 BLK

11.1 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.5 BLK Rienk Mast: 13.8 PTS, 8.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.8 PTS, 8.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Duke Deen: 9.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Connor Hickman: 8.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Ja'Shon Henry: 9.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Indiana State vs. Bradley Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Bradley Rank Bradley AVG Indiana State AVG Indiana State Rank 198th 70.7 Points Scored 79.3 23rd 21st 62.7 Points Allowed 69.6 159th 101st 33.0 Rebounds 31.5 192nd 178th 8.6 Off. Rebounds 5.7 349th 112th 7.9 3pt Made 9.4 20th 157th 13.3 Assists 15.8 21st 104th 11.1 Turnovers 11.7 160th

