Saturday's contest that pits the Indiana State Sycamores (2-4) against the Central Michigan Chippewas (1-4) at McGuirk Arena has a projected final score of 72-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Indiana State, who we project as a slight favorite in this matchup. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM on December 2.

The Sycamores' most recent outing on Saturday ended in a 67-62 loss to Northern Illinois.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Indiana State vs. Central Michigan Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: McGuirk Arena in Mount Pleasant, Michigan

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Indiana State vs. Central Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Indiana State 72, Central Michigan 68

Other MVC Predictions

Indiana State Schedule Analysis

On November 6, the Sycamores captured their signature win of the season, an 85-82 victory over the Northern Kentucky Norse, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 323) in our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Indiana State is 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 49th-most losses.

Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Chippewas are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 28th-most losses.

Indiana State has tied for the 23rd-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the nation (two).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Indiana State Leaders

Kiley Bess: 12.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 48.1 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21)

12.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 48.1 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21) Mya Glanton: 9.7 PTS, 8.8 REB, 55.3 FG%

9.7 PTS, 8.8 REB, 55.3 FG% Bella Finnegan: 11.7 PTS, 2.0 STL, 32.9 FG%, 22.9 3PT% (8-for-35)

11.7 PTS, 2.0 STL, 32.9 FG%, 22.9 3PT% (8-for-35) Chelsea Cain: 11.7 PTS, 42.4 FG%

11.7 PTS, 42.4 FG% Ella Sawyer: 3.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.1 FG%

Indiana State Performance Insights

The Sycamores put up 66.7 points per game (187th in college basketball) while allowing 73.7 per contest (316th in college basketball). They have a -42 scoring differential and have been outscored by 7.0 points per game.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.