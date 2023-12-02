The Indiana State Sycamores (6-1, 1-0 MVC) will try to continue a five-game winning run when visiting the Bradley Braves (6-1, 0-1 MVC) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Carver Arena. The matchup airs on ESPNU.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Bradley vs. Indiana State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Indiana State vs. Bradley Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Carver Arena in Peoria, Illinois

Carver Arena in Peoria, Illinois How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

Indiana State vs. Bradley Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Bradley Moneyline Indiana State Moneyline BetMGM Bradley (-2.5) 147.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Bradley (-2.5) 147.5 -128 +106 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Indiana State vs. Bradley Betting Trends

Indiana State has covered three times in five games with a spread this year.

The Sycamores have not covered the spread when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this year (in one opportunity).

Bradley is 5-2-0 ATS this season.

A total of six out of the Braves' seven games this season have gone over the point total.

