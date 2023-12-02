How to Watch Indiana State vs. Bradley on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Bradley Braves (6-1, 0-1 MVC) will host the Indiana State Sycamores (6-1, 1-0 MVC) after victories in three straight home games. It tips at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.
Indiana State vs. Bradley Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Carver Arena in Peoria, Illinois
- TV: ESPN
Indiana State Stats Insights
- The Sycamores have shot at a 53.1% clip from the field this season, 13.5 percentage points higher than the 39.6% shooting opponents of the Braves have averaged.
- This season, Indiana State has a 6-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 39.6% from the field.
- The Sycamores are the 328th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Braves sit at 315th.
- The Sycamores' 87.4 points per game are 18.1 more points than the 69.3 the Braves allow.
- Indiana State has put together a 6-1 record in games it scores more than 69.3 points.
Indiana State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Indiana State scored more points at home (80.3 per game) than on the road (77.7) last season.
- The Sycamores gave up fewer points at home (66.4 per game) than away (70.8) last season.
- Beyond the arc, Indiana State made fewer treys away (8.4 per game) than at home (9.9) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (34.3%) than at home (35.0%) too.
Indiana State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Pepperdine
|W 90-82
|Dollar Loan Center
|11/24/2023
|Toledo
|W 76-74
|Dollar Loan Center
|11/28/2023
|Southern Illinois
|W 77-48
|Hulman Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Bradley
|-
|Carver Arena
|12/5/2023
|@ Northern Illinois
|-
|NIU Convocation Center
|12/9/2023
|Southern Indiana
|-
|Hulman Center
