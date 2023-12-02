Indiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Henry County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Henry County, Indiana today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Henry County, Indiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Blackford High School at Blue River Valley High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Mooreland, IN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cowan High School at Shenandoah High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Middletown, IN
- Conference: Mid-Eastern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Blackford High School at Blue River Valley High School
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Mooreland, IN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.