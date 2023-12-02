We have high school basketball action in Henry County, Indiana today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available below.

Henry County, Indiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Blackford High School at Blue River Valley High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 2

Mooreland, IN

How to Stream: Watch Here

Cowan High School at Shenandoah High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 2

Middletown, IN

Mid-Eastern

How to Stream: Watch Here

