The Miami Heat (11-8) play the Indiana Pacers (9-8) as only 2.5-point favorites on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on BSSUN and BSIN.

Pacers vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSUN and BSIN

BSSUN and BSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Kaseya Center

Pacers vs. Heat Score Prediction

Prediction: Heat 121 - Pacers 117

Pick ATS: Heat (- 2.5)

Heat (- 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Heat (-3.5)

Heat (-3.5) Pick OU: Under (240.5)



Under (240.5) Computer Predicted Total: 238.1

The Heat (9-10-0 ATS) have covered the spread 47.4% of the time, 5.5% less often than the Pacers (9-8-0) this year.

Miami (2-5) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 2.5 points or more this season (28.6%) than Indiana (3-3) does as a 2.5+-point underdog (50%).

Miami's games have gone over the total 47.4% of the time this season (nine out of 19), less often than Indiana's games have (15 out of 17).

The Heat have an .818 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (9-2) this season while the Pacers have a .571 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (4-3).

Pacers Performance Insights

On offense, the Pacers are the best team in the league (127.9 points per game). However defensively they are the worst (125.8 points allowed per game).

In 2023-24, Indiana is second-worst in the league in rebounds (39.8 per game) and 11th in rebounds conceded (43.8).

The Pacers are best in the NBA in assists (30.1 per game) in 2023-24.

In terms of turnovers, Indiana is eighth in the NBA in committing them (12.6 per game). It is 15th in forcing them (13.8 per game).

The Pacers are the fourth-best squad in the NBA in 3-pointers made (14.9 per game) and fifth-best in 3-point percentage (37.8%).

