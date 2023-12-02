Evansville vs. Northern Iowa December 2 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's MVC schedule includes the Evansville Purple Aces (4-0, 0-0 MVC) playing the Northern Iowa Panthers (1-2, 0-0 MVC) at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Evansville vs. Northern Iowa Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Evansville Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Evansville Top Players (2022-23)
- Kenny Strawbridge: 14.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Marvin Coleman: 10.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Yacine Toumi: 10.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Antoine Smith Jr.: 7.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Preston Phillips: 4.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Northern Iowa Top Players (2022-23)
- Tytan Anderson: 12.6 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Bowen Born: 17.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Michael Duax: 10.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Trey Campbell: 7.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Logan Wolf: 7.4 PTS, 1.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Evansville vs. Northern Iowa Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Evansville Rank
|Evansville AVG
|Northern Iowa AVG
|Northern Iowa Rank
|352nd
|62.4
|Points Scored
|70.1
|210th
|327th
|76.0
|Points Allowed
|69.9
|169th
|343rd
|28.0
|Rebounds
|29.6
|298th
|341st
|6.0
|Off. Rebounds
|6.2
|334th
|299th
|6.2
|3pt Made
|7.4
|182nd
|350th
|10.2
|Assists
|11.6
|300th
|189th
|11.9
|Turnovers
|11.4
|132nd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.