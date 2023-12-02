The Evansville Purple Aces (6-1, 0-1 MVC) will try to extend a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Northern Iowa Panthers (2-5, 0-1 MVC) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Ford Center, airing at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Evansville vs. Northern Iowa Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana

Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana TV: ESPN+

Evansville Stats Insights

The Purple Aces' 49.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.7 percentage points higher than the Panthers have allowed to their opponents (42.0%).

Evansville is 6-1 when it shoots better than 42.0% from the field.

The Purple Aces are the 56th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Panthers sit at 299th.

The Purple Aces score an average of 84.9 points per game, 11.9 more points than the 73.0 the Panthers give up.

When it scores more than 73.0 points, Evansville is 5-1.

Evansville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Evansville put up more points at home (65.2 per game) than away (61.0) last season.

In 2022-23, the Purple Aces conceded 5.4 fewer points per game at home (73.6) than on the road (79.0).

Beyond the arc, Evansville drained fewer treys on the road (5.8 per game) than at home (6.9) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (29.7%) than at home (34.4%) too.

Evansville Upcoming Schedule