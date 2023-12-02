How to Watch Evansville vs. Northern Iowa on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Evansville Purple Aces (6-1, 0-1 MVC) will try to extend a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Northern Iowa Panthers (2-5, 0-1 MVC) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Ford Center, airing at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Evansville vs. Northern Iowa Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Evansville Stats Insights
- The Purple Aces' 49.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.7 percentage points higher than the Panthers have allowed to their opponents (42.0%).
- Evansville is 6-1 when it shoots better than 42.0% from the field.
- The Purple Aces are the 56th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Panthers sit at 299th.
- The Purple Aces score an average of 84.9 points per game, 11.9 more points than the 73.0 the Panthers give up.
- When it scores more than 73.0 points, Evansville is 5-1.
Evansville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Evansville put up more points at home (65.2 per game) than away (61.0) last season.
- In 2022-23, the Purple Aces conceded 5.4 fewer points per game at home (73.6) than on the road (79.0).
- Beyond the arc, Evansville drained fewer treys on the road (5.8 per game) than at home (6.9) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (29.7%) than at home (34.4%) too.
Evansville Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|@ Chattanooga
|W 85-77
|McKenzie Arena
|11/25/2023
|Southeast Missouri State
|W 93-74
|McKenzie Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Missouri State
|L 90-78
|Great Southern Bank Arena
|12/2/2023
|Northern Iowa
|-
|Ford Center
|12/5/2023
|@ BYU
|-
|Marriott Center
|12/16/2023
|@ Bellarmine
|-
|Freedom Hall
