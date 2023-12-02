The Evansville Purple Aces (6-1, 0-1 MVC) will try to extend a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Northern Iowa Panthers (2-5, 0-1 MVC) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Ford Center, airing at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Evansville vs. Northern Iowa Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Evansville Stats Insights

  • The Purple Aces' 49.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.7 percentage points higher than the Panthers have allowed to their opponents (42.0%).
  • Evansville is 6-1 when it shoots better than 42.0% from the field.
  • The Purple Aces are the 56th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Panthers sit at 299th.
  • The Purple Aces score an average of 84.9 points per game, 11.9 more points than the 73.0 the Panthers give up.
  • When it scores more than 73.0 points, Evansville is 5-1.

Evansville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Evansville put up more points at home (65.2 per game) than away (61.0) last season.
  • In 2022-23, the Purple Aces conceded 5.4 fewer points per game at home (73.6) than on the road (79.0).
  • Beyond the arc, Evansville drained fewer treys on the road (5.8 per game) than at home (6.9) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (29.7%) than at home (34.4%) too.

Evansville Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 @ Chattanooga W 85-77 McKenzie Arena
11/25/2023 Southeast Missouri State W 93-74 McKenzie Arena
11/29/2023 @ Missouri State L 90-78 Great Southern Bank Arena
12/2/2023 Northern Iowa - Ford Center
12/5/2023 @ BYU - Marriott Center
12/16/2023 @ Bellarmine - Freedom Hall

