Will Connor Murphy Score a Goal Against the Jets on December 2?
Should you bet on Connor Murphy to find the back of the net when the Chicago Blackhawks and the Winnipeg Jets meet up on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any bets.
Will Connor Murphy score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)
Murphy stats and insights
- Murphy is yet to score through 21 games this season.
- He has not faced the Jets yet this season.
- Murphy has no points on the power play.
Jets defensive stats
- On defense, the Jets have been one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 63 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks 10th.
- So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.5 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
Murphy recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|18:06
|Away
|L 5-1
|11/28/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|20:39
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/26/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|17:35
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/24/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|19:01
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/22/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|14:50
|Away
|L 7-3
|11/19/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|21:00
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/18/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|19:50
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/16/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|18:52
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/12/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|19:43
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/9/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|20:46
|Away
|W 5-3
Blackhawks vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
