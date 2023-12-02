Indiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clark County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Clark County, Indiana today, and info on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.
Clark County, Indiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Silver Creek High School at Austin High School
- Game Time: 5:59 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Austin, IN
- Conference: Mid-Southern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Christian Academy Of Indiana at New Washington High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 2
- Location: New Washington, IN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
