Saturday's game features the Bellarmine Knights (2-6) and the Ball State Cardinals (5-2) squaring off at John E. Worthen Arena in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 72-69 win for Bellarmine according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 2.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Ball State vs. Bellarmine Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Muncie, Indiana

Ball State vs. Bellarmine Score Prediction

Prediction: Bellarmine 72, Ball State 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Ball State vs. Bellarmine

Computer Predicted Spread: Bellarmine (-2.2)

Bellarmine (-2.2) Computer Predicted Total: 141.1

Ball State is 3-2-0 against the spread this season compared to Bellarmine's 4-3-0 ATS record. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Cardinals are 2-3-0 and the Knights are 4-3-0.

Ball State Performance Insights

The Cardinals average 78.1 points per game (115th in college basketball) while giving up 65 per contest (72nd in college basketball). They have a +92 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 13.1 points per game.

The 32.4 rebounds per game Ball State averages rank 208th in the country, and are six more than the 26.4 its opponents grab per outing.

Ball State knocks down 7 three-pointers per game (222nd in college basketball) at a 35% rate (122nd in college basketball), compared to the 6.6 its opponents make while shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc.

The Cardinals rank 56th in college basketball by averaging 102.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 98th in college basketball, allowing 85.2 points per 100 possessions.

Ball State has come out ahead in the turnover battle by 3.2 turnovers per game, committing 11.1 (127th in college basketball play) while forcing 14.3 (71st in college basketball).

