When the Chicago Blackhawks take on the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET, will Anthony Beauvillier find the back of the net? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Anthony Beauvillier score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

In one of 22 games so far this season, Beauvillier has scored, and he had more than one goal in that game.

This is his first game of the season versus the Jets.

On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.

Beauvillier's shooting percentage is 5.4%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.

The Jets have conceded 63 goals in total (2.9 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.5 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

