Will Alex Vlasic find the back of the net when the Chicago Blackhawks square off against the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Alex Vlasic score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Vlasic stats and insights

Vlasic is yet to score through 19 games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Jets.

Vlasic has no points on the power play.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets have conceded 63 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 10th in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Jets have one shutout, and they average 16.5 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Vlasic recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 21:29 Away L 5-1 11/28/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 23:00 Home W 4-3 11/26/2023 Blues 0 0 0 19:20 Home L 4-2 11/24/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 22:25 Home W 4-3 OT 11/22/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:59 Away L 7-3 11/19/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 19:51 Home L 3-2 11/18/2023 Predators 0 0 0 18:10 Away L 4-2 11/16/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 22:01 Home L 4-2 11/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 19:01 Away L 4-3 11/9/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 23:28 Away W 5-3

Blackhawks vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+

