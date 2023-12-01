Indiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Washington County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Washington County, Indiana is on the schedule today, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Washington County, Indiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Eastern High School - Pekin
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Pekin, IN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Washington High School at Eastern High School - Pekin
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Pekin, IN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
