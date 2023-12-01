The Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (3-2) welcome in the Murray State Racers (3-2) after winning three straight home games. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023.

Southern Indiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Screaming Eagles Arena in Evansville, Indiana

Screaming Eagles Arena in Evansville, Indiana TV: ESPN+

Southern Indiana vs. Murray State Scoring Comparison

The Racers put up an average of 95 points per game, 24.6 more points than the 70.4 the Screaming Eagles allow to opponents.

Murray State has put together a 3-2 record in games it scores more than 70.4 points.

Southern Indiana has a 3-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 95 points.

The Screaming Eagles average 67.6 points per game, 14.4 fewer points than the 82 the Racers give up.

The Screaming Eagles are making 43% of their shots from the field, 4.2% lower than the Racers allow to opponents (47.2%).

The Racers make 46% of their shots from the field, 2.4% higher than the Screaming Eagles' defensive field-goal percentage.

Southern Indiana Leaders

Vanessa Shafford: 13.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 2.2 STL, 50.9 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)

13.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 2.2 STL, 50.9 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16) Madison Webb: 9.2 PTS, 46.5 FG%

9.2 PTS, 46.5 FG% Meredith Raley: 10.6 PTS, 44.7 FG%, 25 3PT% (4-for-16)

10.6 PTS, 44.7 FG%, 25 3PT% (4-for-16) Addy Blackwell: 9.2 PTS, 46.9 FG%, 52.4 3PT% (11-for-21)

9.2 PTS, 46.9 FG%, 52.4 3PT% (11-for-21) Tori Handley: 3.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 36.8 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)

Southern Indiana Schedule