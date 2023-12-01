How to Watch the Southern Indiana vs. Murray State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 2:55 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (3-2) welcome in the Murray State Racers (3-2) after winning three straight home games. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Southern Indiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Screaming Eagles Arena in Evansville, Indiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other OVC Games
Southern Indiana vs. Murray State Scoring Comparison
- The Racers put up an average of 95 points per game, 24.6 more points than the 70.4 the Screaming Eagles allow to opponents.
- Murray State has put together a 3-2 record in games it scores more than 70.4 points.
- Southern Indiana has a 3-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 95 points.
- The Screaming Eagles average 67.6 points per game, 14.4 fewer points than the 82 the Racers give up.
- The Screaming Eagles are making 43% of their shots from the field, 4.2% lower than the Racers allow to opponents (47.2%).
- The Racers make 46% of their shots from the field, 2.4% higher than the Screaming Eagles' defensive field-goal percentage.
Southern Indiana Leaders
- Vanessa Shafford: 13.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 2.2 STL, 50.9 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)
- Madison Webb: 9.2 PTS, 46.5 FG%
- Meredith Raley: 10.6 PTS, 44.7 FG%, 25 3PT% (4-for-16)
- Addy Blackwell: 9.2 PTS, 46.9 FG%, 52.4 3PT% (11-for-21)
- Tori Handley: 3.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 36.8 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Southern Indiana Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/16/2023
|Northern Illinois
|W 66-60
|Screaming Eagles Arena
|11/20/2023
|@ Missouri
|L 96-62
|Mizzou Arena
|11/26/2023
|@ Purdue
|L 95-57
|Mackey Arena
|12/1/2023
|Murray State
|-
|Screaming Eagles Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Saint Louis
|-
|Chaifetz Arena
|12/9/2023
|Eastern Michigan
|-
|Screaming Eagles Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.