Friday's game at Screaming Eagles Arena has the Murray State Racers (3-2) squaring off against the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (3-2) at 8:00 PM ET (on December 1). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 84-74 victory, heavily favoring Murray State.

The Screaming Eagles are coming off of a 95-57 loss to Purdue in their last game on Sunday.

Southern Indiana vs. Murray State Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Screaming Eagles Arena in Evansville, Indiana

Southern Indiana vs. Murray State Score Prediction

Prediction: Murray State 84, Southern Indiana 74

Other OVC Predictions

Southern Indiana Schedule Analysis

Southern Indiana has one loss against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 47th-most in Division 1.

Southern Indiana 2023-24 Best Wins

67-63 at home over Wright State (No. 213) on November 6

66-60 at home over Northern Illinois (No. 258) on November 16

Southern Indiana Leaders

Vanessa Shafford: 13.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 2.2 STL, 50.9 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)

13.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 2.2 STL, 50.9 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16) Madison Webb: 9.2 PTS, 46.5 FG%

9.2 PTS, 46.5 FG% Meredith Raley: 10.6 PTS, 44.7 FG%, 25 3PT% (4-for-16)

10.6 PTS, 44.7 FG%, 25 3PT% (4-for-16) Addy Blackwell: 9.2 PTS, 46.9 FG%, 52.4 3PT% (11-for-21)

9.2 PTS, 46.9 FG%, 52.4 3PT% (11-for-21) Tori Handley: 3.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 36.8 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)

Southern Indiana Performance Insights

The Screaming Eagles are being outscored by 2.8 points per game with a -14 scoring differential overall. They put up 67.6 points per game (172nd in college basketball) and allow 70.4 per outing (287th in college basketball).

