The Saint Mary's Gaels (3-4) go up against the Boise State Broncos (3-3) at 10:30 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Boise State Game Info

Saint Mary's (CA) Stats Insights

The Gaels are shooting 42.3% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 43.9% the Broncos allow to opponents.

Saint Mary's (CA) is 3-0 when it shoots higher than 43.9% from the field.

The Gaels are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Broncos sit at 143rd.

The 71.3 points per game the Gaels score are just 2.8 more points than the Broncos allow (68.5).

Saint Mary's (CA) is 3-1 when scoring more than 68.5 points.

Boise State Stats Insights

The Broncos' 41.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points higher than the Gaels have allowed to their opponents (38.9%).

Boise State is 3-2 when it shoots higher than 38.9% from the field.

The Broncos are the 143rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Gaels sit at fifth.

The Broncos' 69.3 points per game are 8.6 more points than the 60.7 the Gaels allow.

When Boise State allows fewer than 71.3 points, it is 3-1.

Saint Mary's (CA) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Saint Mary's (CA) posted 74.8 points per game last year at home, which was 4.8 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (70).

The Gaels ceded 57.4 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 5.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (62.9).

Looking at three-point shooting, Saint Mary's (CA) performed worse when playing at home last season, averaging 7.9 threes per game with a 38% three-point percentage, compared to 9.1 per game with a 40.1% percentage in road games.

Boise State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Boise State put up 75.4 points per game last season, 5.7 more than it averaged on the road (69.7).

In 2022-23, the Broncos gave up 9.8 fewer points per game at home (60.7) than away (70.5).

At home, Boise State drained 8.3 triples per game last season, 0.8 more than it averaged on the road (7.5). Boise State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.6%) than away (34%).

Saint Mary's (CA) Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/19/2023 Xavier L 66-49 T-Mobile Arena 11/24/2023 Davidson W 89-55 University Credit Union Pavilion 11/27/2023 Utah L 78-71 University Credit Union Pavilion 12/1/2023 Boise State - Mountain America Center 12/5/2023 Cleveland State - University Credit Union Pavilion 12/9/2023 @ Colorado State - Moby Arena

Boise State Upcoming Schedule