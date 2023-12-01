The No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (7-0, 0-0 Big Ten) visit the Northwestern Wildcats (5-1, 0-0 Big Ten) after winning three straight road games. The Boilermakers are favored by 7.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023. The matchup has an over/under of 137.5.

Purdue vs. Northwestern Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under Purdue -7.5 137.5

Purdue Betting Records & Stats

Purdue and its opponents have scored more than 137.5 points in six of seven games this season.

The average point total in Purdue's outings this year is 147.7, 10.2 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Boilermakers have a 5-2-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, Purdue has been listed as the favorite in four games and won them all.

The Boilermakers have played as a favorite of -375 or more once this season and won that game.

The implied probability of a win from Purdue, based on the moneyline, is 78.9%.

Purdue vs. Northwestern Over/Under Stats

Games Over 137.5 % of Games Over 137.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Purdue 6 85.7% 84.1 154.8 63.6 126.9 143.1 Northwestern 1 16.7% 70.7 154.8 63.3 126.9 134.3

Additional Purdue Insights & Trends

Purdue went 10-11-0 ATS in conference games last season.

The Boilermakers average 84.1 points per game, 20.8 more points than the 63.3 the Wildcats allow.

When Purdue scores more than 63.3 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 7-0 overall.

Purdue vs. Northwestern Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Purdue 5-2-0 3-1 5-2-0 Northwestern 2-4-0 0-0 2-4-0

Purdue vs. Northwestern Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Purdue Northwestern 14-2 Home Record 13-5 8-3 Away Record 7-4 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-8-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 7-3-0 76.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.2 67.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.5 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-12-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-4-0

