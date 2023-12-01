How to Watch the Purdue vs. Dayton Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Dayton Flyers (4-3) will try to extend a three-game winning stretch when they host the Purdue Boilermakers (3-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023 at UD Arena.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Purdue Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Purdue vs. Dayton Scoring Comparison
- The Boilermakers score an average of 64.8 points per game, 7.9 fewer points than the 72.7 the Flyers give up.
- Dayton has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 64.8 points.
- The Flyers average 8.3 more points per game (70.6) than the Boilermakers allow (62.3).
- When Dayton totals more than 62.3 points, it is 4-0.
- Purdue is 3-2 when giving up fewer than 70.6 points.
- The Flyers are making 41.3% of their shots from the field, 3.4% higher than the Boilermakers concede to opponents (37.9%).
- The Boilermakers make 40.7% of their shots from the field, just 3.3% less than the Flyers' defensive field-goal percentage.
Purdue Leaders
- Abbey Ellis: 14.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.1 FG%, 20.7 3PT% (6-for-29)
- Jeanae Terry: 4.7 PTS, 5.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 30.8 FG%
- Caitlyn Harper: 8.2 PTS, 48.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)
- Madison Layden: 9.8 PTS, 45.0 FG%, 48.1 3PT% (13-for-27)
- Rashunda Jones: 9.7 PTS, 43.1 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10)
Purdue Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|Florida
|L 52-49
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/22/2023
|Georgia
|L 65-57
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/26/2023
|Southern Indiana
|W 95-57
|Mackey Arena
|12/1/2023
|@ Dayton
|-
|UD Arena
|12/3/2023
|Valparaiso
|-
|Mackey Arena
|12/6/2023
|Southeast Missouri State
|-
|Mackey Arena
