The Dayton Flyers (4-3) will try to extend a three-game winning stretch when they host the Purdue Boilermakers (3-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023 at UD Arena.

Purdue Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Purdue vs. Dayton Scoring Comparison

  • The Boilermakers score an average of 64.8 points per game, 7.9 fewer points than the 72.7 the Flyers give up.
  • Dayton has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 64.8 points.
  • The Flyers average 8.3 more points per game (70.6) than the Boilermakers allow (62.3).
  • When Dayton totals more than 62.3 points, it is 4-0.
  • Purdue is 3-2 when giving up fewer than 70.6 points.
  • The Flyers are making 41.3% of their shots from the field, 3.4% higher than the Boilermakers concede to opponents (37.9%).
  • The Boilermakers make 40.7% of their shots from the field, just 3.3% less than the Flyers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Purdue Leaders

  • Abbey Ellis: 14.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.1 FG%, 20.7 3PT% (6-for-29)
  • Jeanae Terry: 4.7 PTS, 5.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 30.8 FG%
  • Caitlyn Harper: 8.2 PTS, 48.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)
  • Madison Layden: 9.8 PTS, 45.0 FG%, 48.1 3PT% (13-for-27)
  • Rashunda Jones: 9.7 PTS, 43.1 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10)

Purdue Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 Florida L 52-49 Baha Mar Convention Center
11/22/2023 Georgia L 65-57 Baha Mar Convention Center
11/26/2023 Southern Indiana W 95-57 Mackey Arena
12/1/2023 @ Dayton - UD Arena
12/3/2023 Valparaiso - Mackey Arena
12/6/2023 Southeast Missouri State - Mackey Arena

