Friday's game at Welsh-Ryan Arena has the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (7-0, 0-0 Big Ten) going head to head against the Northwestern Wildcats (5-1, 0-0 Big Ten) at 9:00 PM ET on December 1. Our computer prediction projects a 74-67 victory for Purdue.

The matchup has no set line.

Purdue vs. Northwestern Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Evanston, Illinois

Evanston, Illinois Venue: Welsh-Ryan Arena

Purdue vs. Northwestern Score Prediction

Prediction: Purdue 74, Northwestern 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Purdue vs. Northwestern

Computer Predicted Spread: Purdue (-7.5)

Purdue (-7.5) Computer Predicted Total: 140.9

Northwestern's record against the spread so far this season is 2-4-0, and Purdue's is 5-2-0. The Wildcats have a 2-4-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Boilermakers have a record of 5-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Purdue Performance Insights

The Boilermakers outscore opponents by 20.5 points per game (posting 84.1 points per game, 37th in college basketball, and allowing 63.6 per outing, 39th in college basketball) and have a +144 scoring differential.

Purdue pulls down 38.7 rebounds per game (26th in college basketball) while allowing 27.3 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 11.4 boards per game.

Purdue connects on 8.9 three-pointers per game (74th in college basketball), 2.2 more than its opponents.

Purdue loses the turnover battle by 1.5 per game, committing 12.1 (200th in college basketball) while its opponents average 10.6.

