The Purdue Boilermakers (7-0, 0-0 Big Ten) travel to face the Northwestern Wildcats (5-1, 0-0 Big Ten) after winning three straight road games. It begins at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023.

Purdue vs. Northwestern Game Info

Purdue vs. Northwestern Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois

Purdue vs. Northwestern Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Purdue vs. Northwestern Betting Trends

Purdue vs. Northwestern Betting Trends

Purdue is 5-2-0 ATS this season.

So far this season, five out of the Boilermakers' seven games have hit the over.

Northwestern has a record of 2-4-0 against the spread this season.

So far this season, two of the Wildcats games have hit the over.

Purdue Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1000

+1000 Sportsbooks rate Purdue equally compared to the computer rankings, best in college basketball.

Purdue's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 9.1%.

