Purdue vs. Northwestern: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 1
The Purdue Boilermakers (7-0, 0-0 Big Ten) travel to face the Northwestern Wildcats (5-1, 0-0 Big Ten) after winning three straight road games. It begins at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023.
In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Purdue vs. Northwestern matchup.
Purdue vs. Northwestern Game Info
- When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network
Purdue vs. Northwestern Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Purdue Moneyline
|Northwestern Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Purdue (-5.5)
|135.5
|-225
|+180
|FanDuel
|Purdue (-5.5)
|135.5
|-240
|+195
Purdue vs. Northwestern Betting Trends
- Purdue is 5-2-0 ATS this season.
- So far this season, five out of the Boilermakers' seven games have hit the over.
- Northwestern has a record of 2-4-0 against the spread this season.
- So far this season, two of the Wildcats games have hit the over.
Purdue Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1000
- Sportsbooks rate Purdue equally compared to the computer rankings, best in college basketball.
- Purdue's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 9.1%.
