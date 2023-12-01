The No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (7-0, 0-0 Big Ten) will try to build on a three-game road winning run when visiting the Northwestern Wildcats (5-1, 0-0 Big Ten) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Welsh-Ryan Arena, airing at 9:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network.

Purdue vs. Northwestern Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois
  • TV: Big Ten Network
How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Purdue Stats Insights

  • This season, the Boilermakers have a 49.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.8% higher than the 44.7% of shots the Wildcats' opponents have knocked down.
  • Purdue is 6-0 when it shoots higher than 44.7% from the field.
  • The Wildcats are the 340th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Boilermakers sit at 26th.
  • The Boilermakers record 84.1 points per game, 20.8 more points than the 63.3 the Wildcats allow.
  • Purdue is 7-0 when scoring more than 63.3 points.

Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Purdue fared better in home games last season, scoring 76.3 points per game, compared to 67.3 per game in road games.
  • In home games, the Boilermakers surrendered 3.1 fewer points per game (61.2) than when playing on the road (64.3).
  • Purdue averaged 7.5 three-pointers per game with a 33.1% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 1.5 more threes and 1.1% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6.0 threes per game, 32.0% three-point percentage).

Purdue Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/21/2023 Tennessee W 71-67 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/22/2023 Marquette W 78-75 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/28/2023 Texas Southern W 99-67 Mackey Arena
12/1/2023 @ Northwestern - Welsh-Ryan Arena
12/4/2023 Iowa - Mackey Arena
12/9/2023 Alabama - Coca-Cola Coliseum

