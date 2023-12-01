The No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (7-0, 0-0 Big Ten) will try to build on a three-game road winning run when visiting the Northwestern Wildcats (5-1, 0-0 Big Ten) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Welsh-Ryan Arena, airing at 9:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network.

Purdue vs. Northwestern Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois

Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois TV: Big Ten Network

How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Purdue Stats Insights

This season, the Boilermakers have a 49.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.8% higher than the 44.7% of shots the Wildcats' opponents have knocked down.

Purdue is 6-0 when it shoots higher than 44.7% from the field.

The Wildcats are the 340th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Boilermakers sit at 26th.

The Boilermakers record 84.1 points per game, 20.8 more points than the 63.3 the Wildcats allow.

Purdue is 7-0 when scoring more than 63.3 points.

Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Purdue fared better in home games last season, scoring 76.3 points per game, compared to 67.3 per game in road games.

In home games, the Boilermakers surrendered 3.1 fewer points per game (61.2) than when playing on the road (64.3).

Purdue averaged 7.5 three-pointers per game with a 33.1% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 1.5 more threes and 1.1% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6.0 threes per game, 32.0% three-point percentage).

Purdue Upcoming Schedule