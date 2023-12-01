Friday's game between the Purdue Boilermakers (3-3) and Dayton Flyers (4-3) going head to head at UD Arena has a projected final score of 74-61 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Purdue, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on December 1.

The Boilermakers are coming off of a 95-57 win against Southern Indiana in their most recent game on Sunday.

Purdue vs. Dayton Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio

Purdue vs. Dayton Score Prediction

Prediction: Purdue 74, Dayton 61

Other Big Ten Predictions

Purdue Schedule Analysis

The Boilermakers defeated the Texas A&M Aggies (No. 19 in our computer rankings) in a 72-58 win on November 16 -- their signature victory of the season.

The Boilermakers have tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (one).

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Purdue is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the ninth-most losses.

Based on the RPI, the Flyers have zero losses versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 176th-most in Division 1.

Purdue 2023-24 Best Wins

72-58 at home over Texas A&M (No. 19) on November 16

67-50 at home over Southern (No. 168) on November 12

95-57 at home over Southern Indiana (No. 261) on November 26

Purdue Leaders

Abbey Ellis: 14.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.1 FG%, 20.7 3PT% (6-for-29)

14.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.1 FG%, 20.7 3PT% (6-for-29) Jeanae Terry: 4.7 PTS, 5.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 30.8 FG%

4.7 PTS, 5.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 30.8 FG% Caitlyn Harper: 8.2 PTS, 48.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)

8.2 PTS, 48.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15) Madison Layden: 9.8 PTS, 45.0 FG%, 48.1 3PT% (13-for-27)

9.8 PTS, 45.0 FG%, 48.1 3PT% (13-for-27) Rashunda Jones: 9.7 PTS, 43.1 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10)

Purdue Performance Insights

The Boilermakers' +15 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 64.8 points per game (212th in college basketball) while allowing 62.3 per outing (150th in college basketball).

