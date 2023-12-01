Indiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Porter County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 9:34 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Porter County, Indiana. To find out how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Porter County, Indiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Newton High School at Hebron High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Hebron, IN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
