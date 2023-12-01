Indiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Perry County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Perry County, Indiana today. Info on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Perry County, Indiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Crothersville High School at Cannelton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Cannelton, IN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.