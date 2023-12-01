The Maryland Terrapins (4-3, 0-0 Big Ten) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when they hit the road to play the Indiana Hoosiers (5-1, 0-0 Big Ten) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Assembly Hall as 3.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network. The matchup has an over/under of 137.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Indiana vs. Maryland Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Bloomington, Indiana

Bloomington, Indiana Venue: Assembly Hall

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Indiana -3.5 137.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Indiana Betting Records & Stats

Indiana's games have gone over 137.5 points twice this season (over five outings).

Indiana's contests this year have an average total of 146.0, 8.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Hoosiers are 1-4-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Indiana has been listed as the favorite in three games and won them all.

The Hoosiers have entered three games this season favored by -160 or more, and won each of those games.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for Indiana.

Indiana vs. Maryland Over/Under Stats

Games Over 137.5 % of Games Over 137.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Indiana 2 40% 75.0 145.7 71.0 133.7 141.3 Maryland 1 20% 70.7 145.7 62.7 133.7 134.9

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Indiana Insights & Trends

Indiana went 9-11-0 ATS in conference games last season.

The Hoosiers score 12.3 more points per game (75.0) than the Terrapins allow (62.7).

Indiana is 1-3 against the spread and 5-0 overall when scoring more than 62.7 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Indiana vs. Maryland Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Indiana 1-4-0 1-3 3-2-0 Maryland 1-4-0 0-1 1-4-0

Indiana vs. Maryland Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Indiana Maryland 15-2 Home Record 16-1 5-7 Away Record 2-9 9-5-0 Home ATS Record 11-4-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 4-6-0 80.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.6 67.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.5 10-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-8-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-8-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.